Serbia summons Macedonian ambassador over wiretapping

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's foreign ministry has summoned Macedonia's ambassador to explain why a Serbian intelligence officer and a ruling party official were wiretapped during violent protests last month in Macedonia's capital.

The Belgrade-based KRIK investigative group has released transcripts of what is said were conversations between the Serb intelligence officer, the party official and a leader of the Serb minority in Macedonia. The transcripts allegedly show that the three conspired for pro-Russian interests.

Last week, Macedonia's foreign ministry summoned the Serbian ambassador to Skopje over the presence of a Serbian intelligence officer during a violent invasion of parliament that left more than 100 people injured.