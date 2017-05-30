Spain's PM Rajoy to testify July 26 in corruption trial

MADRID — Spain's National Court has called Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to appear as a witness in the trial of some 40 people involved in an alleged kickbacks-for-contracts scheme that helped finance his ruling Popular Party.

The court said that Rajoy would testify on July 26 in person, not by videoconference as his party had requested.

Rajoy was party chief between 2003 and 2004, when the alleged illegal scheme was operating.

Speaking Tuesday in Vila Real, Portugal, Rajoy said only that he was willing to do whatever the court asks.

On trial are former party treasurers and officials as well as business representatives.