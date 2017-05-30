Sudan ratifies ban on Egyptian imports, fueling tension

CAIRO — Sudan says its Cabinet has ratified a ban on the import of Egyptian animal and agricultural products, a development that's certain to deepen months of tension between the two neighbours over a long-running border dispute.

The official Sudanese news agency, SUNA, says the Cabinet has also required businessmen to import goods directly from the country of origin, not though Egypt — its neighbour to the north.

Sudan first banned Egyptian agricultural imports in September, citing health concerns. It later expanded the ban.