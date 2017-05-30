Syria: UN envoy says new France-Russia relation is helpful

PARIS — The U.N. envoy for Syria says a renewed relationship between France and Russia can help encourage a political solution in Syria.

Staffan de Mistura met on Tuesday in Paris with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

De Mistura referred to Russian President Putin's visit to France a day earlier to meet with newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron.

Both leaders said they don't want Syria to collapse into a failed state. They agreed that progress could be made through a joint effort which, Macron said, "today we laid the foundations for."