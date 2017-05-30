The Latest: Alaska warns of potential layoffs

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on the Alaska Legislature (all times local):

2 p.m.

The state of Alaska is warning government workers that they could face being laid off, as legislators remain at odds over spending and a plan to address Alaska's deficit.

Department of Administration spokeswoman Minta Montalbo said about 17,000 notices will be mailed to state employees Thursday. She noted that it does not appear a budget will be finalized by then.

Department of Administration Commissioner Sheldon Fisher sent an email to state employees Tuesday notifying them of the situation. Montalbo called it a "heads-up" ahead of the formal notification letters being mailed.

The notices serve as a 30-day warning that workers could be laid off if a budget isn't finalized by July 1, which is the start of the new fiscal year.

Notices were sent in 2015 but rescinded when a budget deal was reached.