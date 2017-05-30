The Latest: Slain Montana officer remembered by wife in SC

SUMMERTON, S.C. — The Latest on the funeral for a deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana being laid to rest in his South Carolina hometown (all times local):

The widow of a sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Montana says she is counting down the hours until she gets to see him again.

Broadwater County deputy Mason Moore is being laid to rest Tuesday in his South Carolina hometown.

Jodi Moore said in his funeral at Summerton Baptist Church that her husband loved his family and loved helping people. She says she knows he is in heaven and she is counting down the days, hours and seconds until she sees him again.

Authorities say Mason Moore was shot and killed May 16 by a man with strong anti-law enforcement beliefs. Officers killed the suspect after a 100-mile ( 161-kilometre ) chase.

Moore worked for the sheriff's offices in Lexington and Clarendon counties in South Carolina before moving to Montana.

A police officer from Montana killed in the line of duty is being laid to rest in his native South Carolina.

The funeral for 42-year-old Mason Moore is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Summerton Baptist Church after a 15-mile ( 24-kilometre ) procession from a funeral home in Manning.

Moore was a deputy in Broadwater County, Montana. Authorities say he was shot and killed May 16 by a man with strong anti-law enforcement views.

The suspect was killed by officers as they chased him for 100 miles (161 kilometres ).