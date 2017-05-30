The Latest: US shoots down mock warhead over Pacific
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. missile
4:40 p.m.
The Pentagon says it has shot down a mock warhead over the Pacific in a success for America's missile
The test was the first of its kind in nearly three years. And it was the first test ever targeting an intercontinental-range missile like North Korea is developing.
The military says an interceptor rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California slammed into the warhead as it
___
1 p.m.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt on Tuesday to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone.
The goal of having a reliable
Even if successful, the $244 million test will not confirm the U.S. is capable of defending itself against an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea. The Pentagon is still incorporating engineering upgrades to a missile interceptor that has yet to be fully tested in realistic conditions.
A test failure would raise new questions about the defensive system. But it's not likely to compel the Pentagon to abandon expansion plans.
