Tougher than ever, 90th National Spelling Bee gets underway

WASHINGTON — The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee promises to be more difficult than any of the 89 bees that preceded it.

The bee got underway Tuesday morning when 291 well-read elementary- and middle-schoolers gathered at a convention centre outside Washington to take a written test. The nerve-wracking exam goes a long way toward determining who will be among the 50 or so spellers to advance past Wednesday's preliminary rounds.