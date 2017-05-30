Tougher than ever, 90th National Spelling Bee gets underway
WASHINGTON — The 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee promises to be more difficult than any of the 89 bees that preceded it.
The bee got underway Tuesday morning when 291 well-read elementary- and middle-schoolers gathered at a convention
Last year, the bee extended the final rounds and made the championship words tougher in an attempt to avoid a third straight tie. But two spellers still ended up sharing the title. This year, the top spellers will take another written test that will be used as a tiebreaker if necessary.