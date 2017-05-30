UK police says tiger who killed zookeeper is unharmed
LONDON — British police say a tiger that killed a female zookeeper has not been destroyed.
Few details have been released about the incident at Hamerton Zoo Park that claimed the life of 34-year-old zookeeper Rosa King.
Cambridgeshire Police said Tuesday the tiger is unharmed.
An investigation is underway and the zoo located 130
The zoo described the incident Sunday as a "freak accident." The zoo was evacuated as a precaution but officials said the public was never at risk and the tiger did not escape at any point.
King had worked at the zoo for roughly 14 years.