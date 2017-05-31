Aetna in talks to move headquarters from Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Connecticut is working to insure that Aetna will remain a major employer in the state.

Aetna Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said Wednesday that the company is in negotiations with several states about moving its headquarters, with the goal of broadening access to innovation and talent.

He says the company remains committed to its employees at its Hartford campus and hopes to finalize its plans by early summer.

Malloy says he believes Aetna will continue to have a large presence in Connecticut. He says the state has offered incentives to keep the insurer, but he believes the company will move its headquarters and some jobs.