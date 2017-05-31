Attorney general: 'Mafia' threat cost woman life savings

LANCASTER, Pa. — Authorities says a Pennsylvania woman has been scammed out of her $159,000 life savings by a man who told her she'd face Mafia retaliation if she didn't give him money.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that man, 45-year-old Yancey Taylor, gambled away the money at casinos.

Taylor is from Donora, a Pittsburgh suburb, but the charges were announced Tuesday in Lancaster County, where the alleged 69-year-old victim lived.

Police say Taylor stole the money from the woman in 2013 and that she received threatening phone calls when she tried to resist. A state grand jury investigated the case, which began when the woman rented some property she owned in Westmoreland County to Taylor in 2012.