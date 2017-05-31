Authorities: 19 charged in New York mob takedown

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Federal authorities say 19 people have been indicted in a New York mob investigation that includes allegations of fraud in a $25 million hospital expansion and in other public building projects.

Those named include Matthew Madonna, described in the indictment as the street boss of the Luchese (loo-KAY'-zee) crime family. He is currently jailed in Trenton, New Jersey, on other charges. It was not immediately known who his lawyer would be for the New York case.