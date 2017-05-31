Clinton quip on 'covfefe': It was a message to the Russians

LOS ANGELES — Hillary Clinton has a hunch about President Donald Trump and his mysterious tweet about "covfefe (cuv-fey-fey)."

She says "it was a hidden message to the Russians."

The quip Wednesday from the former Democratic presidential candidate about Trump's unintelligible post brought a wave of laughter during an interview at a conference hosted by tech blog Recode.

The former first lady and New York senator later turned more serious at the event near Los Angeles, saying Trump and his allies were using Twitter and other social media to divert attention from questions about the influence of Russia during the presidential campaign or the Republican health care bill.

She says "they want to influence your reality."