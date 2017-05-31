Death toll in Sri Lanka mudslides, floods exceeds 200

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's government says the death toll from mudslides and floods has exceeded 200, with 96 others missing.

The Disaster Management Center said Wednesday that 202 people are confirmed dead. More than 77,000 have been displaced and over 1,500 homes destroyed since rains began swamping the southern and western areas of the Indian Ocean island nation last Friday.

Sri Lanka's army, navy and air force are continuing relief and rescue efforts supported by divers and navy personnel who have arrived from India.