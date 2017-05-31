German police: Not enough proof to keep Syrian in custody
BERLIN — Police in Germany say they have not found enough evidence to file charges against a 17-year-old Syrian asylum seeker taken into custody on suspicion he was planning an attack in Berlin.
Brandenburg police spokesman Torsten Herbst said Wednesday the teenager, identified as Nidal A., soon would be set free.
He was apprehended Tuesday at a home for refugees in Gerswalde, some 100
Herbst says A., whose last name wasn't released in line with privacy laws, was questioned for several hours. His