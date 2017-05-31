News / World

Greece: Mourners pay respects to late PM Mitsotakis

A mourner kisses the coffin the late Prime Minister Constantine Mitsotakis at Athens Cathedral on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. The government declared four days of official mourning following the death of the former prime minister at age 98. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece — Hundreds of mourners have gathered in central Athens to pay their respects to Constantine Mitsotakis, the former conservative prime minister who died this week, aged 98.

The mourners filed past his coffin at Athens Cathedral on Wednesday, on the eve of his funeral in the island of Crete. They included Greece's 76-year-old former king, Constantine.

Although Mitsotakis was considered by some of his political opponents to have been a divisive politician, the government declared four days of official mourning.

Mitsotakis' son, conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was at the cathedral to receive condolences.

