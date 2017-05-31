Greece: Mourners pay respects to late PM Mitsotakis

ATHENS, Greece — Hundreds of mourners have gathered in central Athens to pay their respects to Constantine Mitsotakis, the former conservative prime minister who died this week, aged 98.

The mourners filed past his coffin at Athens Cathedral on Wednesday, on the eve of his funeral in the island of Crete. They included Greece's 76-year-old former king, Constantine.

Although Mitsotakis was considered by some of his political opponents to have been a divisive politician, the government declared four days of official mourning.