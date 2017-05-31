Hat brand Kangol returns jobs to US, finds itself struggling

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. — If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new U.S. digs.

When the famed hat brand worn by celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson and Gwen Stefani moved into a Pennsylvania factory from China, it was billed as an effort to create U.S. manufacturing jobs. But the 149-year-old company behind Kangol says it's struggling with high labour costs.

Don Rongione (rahn-JOHN') is CEO of the Bollman Hat Co., the nation's oldest hatmaker. He calls U.S.-based production of Kangol a bigger challenge than expected but says he remains optimistic.