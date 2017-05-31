News / World

Hat brand Kangol returns jobs to US, finds itself struggling

Hien Nguyen works on a knitting machine used in the manufacturing of Kangol hats the Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown, Pa., Monday, May 1, 2017. U.S. apparel production has increased 50 percent since 2009, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association, as some footwear and clothing makers decided to accept higher labor costs in exchange for greater inventory control and proximity to U.S. customers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ADAMSTOWN, Pa. — If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new U.S. digs.

When the famed hat brand worn by celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson and Gwen Stefani moved into a Pennsylvania factory from China, it was billed as an effort to create U.S. manufacturing jobs. But the 149-year-old company behind Kangol says it's struggling with high labour costs.

Don Rongione (rahn-JOHN') is CEO of the Bollman Hat Co., the nation's oldest hatmaker. He calls U.S.-based production of Kangol a bigger challenge than expected but says he remains optimistic.

After more than 40 years of decline, U.S. apparel production has been rising since 2009 as some footwear and clothing companies accept higher labour costs in exchange for greater inventory control and the ability to respond quickly to fashion trends.

