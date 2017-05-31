Jury can't reach verdict in dad's murder trial
CAMDEN, N.J. — Jurors in New Jersey have been dismissed after they told a judge they couldn't reach a verdict in the case of a man accused of killing his 3-year-old son.
Judge John Kelley declared a mistrial on Wednesday, a day after the jury told him they still couldn't agree on a verdict. He rescheduled a conference in the case for July 5.
David Creato has maintained his son, Brendan, wandered away from his Haddon Township home in 2015. The boy's pajama-clad body was found hours later about a mile away.
Prosecutors have maintained Creato killed his son because he feared his 17-year-old girlfriend was going to leave him.
Creato's lawyer argued prosecutors failed to show Creato was guilty, saying the evidence suggested a stranger was responsible.
