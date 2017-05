NEW YORK — Kellogg Co. is shuttering distribution centres across the nation and cutting more than 1,000 workers, as it follows through with a cost-cutting plan amid falling sales.

The company notified agencies in several states of the closures this week. Earlier this year, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles said it would close nearly 40 distribution centres and use a warehouse system.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company will shut down a distribution centre in Memphis and lay off 172 workers. It will close a centre in Sharonville, Ohio, and lay off nearly 250 employees.