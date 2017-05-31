Lawyer: Independent journalist abducted in Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan — A lawyer for an independent Azerbaijani journalist says his client has been abducted from Georgia, where he had been living, and forcibly taken to Azerbaijan.
A court in this former Soviet republic is due to hold a hearing on Wednesday to arrest Afgan Mukhtarli, who is facing charges of smuggling and crossing the border illegally.
Mukhtarli, who is also a civil rights activist, had been living in
Georgian officials have not commented on the case.