Malaysia Airlines plane diverted over disruptive passenger

CANBERRA, Australia — A Malaysia Airlines plane was forced to return to Australia on Wednesday after a disruptive passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, the airline said.

It said Flight MH128, which was headed from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur, turned back to Melbourne because of the incident, which it said was not a hijacking.

The airplane landed safely and the passenger was detained by airport security personnel, Malaysia Airlines said in a statement. It said the other passengers left the plane safely, and the incident would be investigated by the airline and by airport authorities.

It gave no other details of the incident.