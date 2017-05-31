Montenegro PM: Russia's acts 'destructive and primitive'

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Montenegro's prime minister has called Russia's expulsion of a Montenegrin official "destructive and primitive" and stressed it won't change the tiny Balkan state's pro-Western course.

Dusko Markovic was reacting Wednesday to the ban of a senior Montenegrin ruling party official who was prevented from changing planes at a Moscow airport over the weekend.

Russia's foreign ministry has said Miodrag Vukovic was kept overnight in a transit zone at Domodedovo International Airport while on his way to an international meeting in Belarus because Montenegro had joined the European Union's sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.