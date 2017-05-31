Prince Charles meets local producers in Transylvania visit

VISCRI, Romania — Britain's Prince Charles has stepped into the Transylvanian countryside, meeting local producers of cheese, jam and salami during a private visit.

He met Wednesday with locals in Viscri, where he owns a house. He also is expected to tour three medieval churches that have been vandalized, with a view to restore them.

The region has 250 medieval Saxon churches that belonged to Saxons or ethnic Germans. Romania has fewer than 15,000 Saxons, down from a quarter of a million in 1990.