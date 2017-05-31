Pro-Syrian forces staying in border area despite US warnings

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says that pro-Syrian-government forces remain in a protected area near Syria's southern border with Jordan despite repeated warnings to leave.

The warnings were included in 90,000 leaflets the U.S. dropped in the area over two days.

Army Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, says the forces' continued presence is threatening U.S. and allied troops, which the coalition is prepared to defend.

The Pentagon describes the pro-Syrian-government forces as Iranian-backed.

The leaflets are written in Arabic and say the forces will be considered hostile if they don't immediately leave. U.S. special operations forces are working with allied Syrian rebels at the Tanf military camp nearby.