The Latest: Blast in Kabul diplomatic kills at least 9

KABUL — The Latest on the rush-hour explosion that struck the Afghan capital, Kabul (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

An Afghan health official says the rush-hour suicide car bombing in Kabul has killed at least nine people and wounded as many as 90.

Ismail Kawasi says it was not immediately known what the target of the attack was on Wednesday morning.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says the explosion was so heavy that more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged at the site of the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group have staged large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital in the past.

8:50 a.m.

Afghan officials say a heavy explosion has caused casualties and damage in the diplomatic area of the capital Kabul.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said at least 50 people were killed or wounded in the suicide car bombing Wednesday.

The blast in the Wazir Akbar Khan area happened near several embassies and not far from the presidential palace.

Ismail Kawasi, spokesman for the public health ministry, said more than 50 wounded people are in Kabul hospitals so far.

Danish said the blast was so heavy more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged.