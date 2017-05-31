The Latest: Senate debates $11.8 billion state budget

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on the New Hampshire Senate's debate on the state budget (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Debate over an $11.8 billion, two-year budget plan is underway in the New Hampshire Senate.

The Republican-led Senate voted 14-9 along party lines Wednesday afternoon to accept the plan crafted by its Finance Committee, opening the door to further amendments from the floor. Democrats, who complained the plan fails to meet the critical needs of the state, plan to offer around a dozen amendments seeking to add funding in areas such as mental health, child protection and education.

Democrats argued that the GOP plan includes revenue estimates that are too low and tax reductions that are too high. Republicans defended their plan, saying it both protects taxpayers and the state's most vulnerable residents.

The debatee comes after the House failed to pass its own version of the budget last month.

9.a.m.

The New Hampshire Senate is expected to vote on an $11.8 billion, two-year budget plan that some Republicans say spends too much, while Democrats argue it doesn't go far enough.

The vote Wednesday comes after the House failed to pass its own version of the budget last month. The House could concur with the Senate version or request a committee of conference to provide its input.

Thursday is the last day for the House and Senate to act on bills that originated in the opposite chamber. The Senate is set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday, while the House is in session Thursday.