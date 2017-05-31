The Latest: Trump supporters disrupt town hall of Dem rep

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on California town hall meetings with representatives from Congress (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

A California Democratic congressman says a town hall for his constituents in Orange County was disrupted by supporters of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Lou Correa said Trump supporters temporarily disrupted his town hall meeting on immigration in Santa Ana tonight. The protesters were escorted out by police. There were no reports of any violence or arrests.

Correa said in a statement that he supports the First Amendment rights of all parties, but urges everyone to act responsibly and refrain from violence.

The scene was a reversal of a recent trend where the Republican representatives have been disrupted at town halls, mostly by people objecting to the party's health care moves.

___

5:30 p.m.

Endangered Republican Rep. Darrel Issa is planning to meet with hundreds of voters in his Southern California district this weekend, but he's going to friendly turf to do it.

Issa has scheduled a town hall Saturday in Republican-tilting San Juan Capistrano in Orange County.

The system his office used to distribute tickets has led to criticism that he's trying to salt the crowd with supporters, which his office disputes.

The wealthiest member of Congress was narrowly re-elected last year in his San Diego-area district.

Two Democrats say they will try to oust him in 2018.

Issa's challenge was showcased on Twitter Tuesday, where he posted photos of himself and a crowd of what appeared to be mostly protesters outside his office.