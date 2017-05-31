The Latest: Trump welcomes Vietnam leader to White House

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the visit to the White House by Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (all times local):

3 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed Vietnam's prime minister to the White House.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fook SOO-an nuh-WEE-ihn) is the first leader to visit the Trump White House from Southeast Asia.

Billions in U.S.-Vietnam business deals are expected to be signed during his visit.

Trump is due to travel to Vietnam to attend an Asia-Pacific economic summit in November, but the relationship is on uncertain ground.

Vietnam had stood to be a prime beneficiary of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade agreement negotiated under Obama administration.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from that agreement within days of taking office, and he's is concerned over the $32 billion trade deficit with Vietnam, America's sixth-largest.

12:10 p.m.

