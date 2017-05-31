The Latest: US cites 'complete obliteration of mock warhead
WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. military test involving an interceptor and a mock warhead (all times local):
12:20 p.m.
A U.S. interceptor has scored a direct hit and appears to have resulted in the "complete obliteration" of a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean.
That's the word from the Pentagon — which says the realistic test mirrored the missile threat from North Korea and Iran.
Tuesday's test was a critical milestone for a program that has been hampered by setbacks over the years, he said.
3:30 a.m.
It's destroyed a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean with an interceptor seen as vital to protecting U.S. territory from a possible North Korean attack.
He says Tuesday's test result has proved to be "an incredible accomplishment" and a milestone for a program hampered by setbacks over the years.
The $244 million test didn't confirm that under wartime conditions the U.S. could intercept an intercontinental-range missile fired by North Korea.