MEXICO CITY — A tropical depression has formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, prompting authorities to issue a tropical storm watch for a coastal region popular with tourists.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the storm was centred about 150 miles (245 kilometres ) southwest of Puerto Angel. It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was moving northeast at 3 mph (6 kph).

The hurricane centre 's forecast said it is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days and approach the coast of Oaxaca state.