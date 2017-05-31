News / World

UK police search property in Manchester attack investigation

Police watch as commuters pass through Manchester Victoria railway station in Manchester England, which has reopened for the first time since the terror attack on the adjacent Manchester Arena Tuesday May 30, 2017. The station closed was closed following the explosion last week that killed more than 20 people. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

LONDON — British police have asked the public to stay out of area in southern Manchester while a property is searched for clues about the concert bombing that killed 22 people and wounded dozens of others.

Police said Wednesday a cordon has been placed around a property south of central Manchester.

There are 11 men in custody for possible connection to Britain's worst extremist attack in more than a decade. Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, a British-born man with Libyan descent, detonated a device minutes after the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Five other people, including a woman, have been questioned and released without facing charges.

The arrested suspects haven't been identified or charged.

