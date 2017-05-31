UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders in New York

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Officials say U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus at U.N. headquarters in New York amid faltering reunification talks.

Cyprus government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said Wednesday that Sunday's meeting will aim to carry out a review of the state of play in negotiations that are now at a standstill.

Aleem Siddique, a U.N. spokesman in Cyprus, said the U.N. chief looks forward to welcoming the leaders to New York.