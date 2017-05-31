US mission in Saudi Arabia warns citizens of school shooting

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The U.S. mission in Saudi Arabia said Wednesday there was a shooting at a private school in the capital, Riyadh, but that no children were present at the time.

The official Twitter account for American Citizen Services in Saudi Arabia advised U.S. citizens to avoid the area around the Kingdom School in Riyadh. No U.S. citizens immediately appear to have been caught up in the shooting.

The school's website said it is part of the GEMS global network of schools and is owned and operated by a company of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. It is a girls' and boys' school from kindergarten through grade 12. In Saudi Arabia, males and females are segregated by grade 4.

The Saudi Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The school was expected to issue a statement later Wednesday.