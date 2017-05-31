Woman thought headed for Canada found dead in Minnesota

NOYES, Minn. — Authorities say a woman who may have been trying to reach Canada was found dead in northwestern Minnesota.

Kittson County Chief Deputy Matt Vig tells WDAZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2smrUJb ) that the woman, 57-year-old Mavis Otuteye (oh-TOO'-tee-ay), is believed to be a citizen of Ghana. Her body was found Friday in a field a half-mile from the Canadian border near the tiny town of Noyes.

Otuteye was reported missing a day earlier. Vig says she was headed to Canada on foot to try to reunite with her daughter. Otuteye had been living in Delaware for the past several years.