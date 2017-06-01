44 migrants die of thirst in Niger while crossing desert

NIAMEY, Niger — A Niger official says at least 44 migrants, including babies, have died of thirst after their vehicle broke down in the Sahara Desert as they were making their way to Libya.

The prefect of Dirkou locality, Bachir Manzo, said Thursday that the dead included three babies, two children and 17 women. Most were from Ghana. He says six people survived.

Niger is a major route for West African migrants making their way toward Europe.

Also Thursday, a local Red Cross worker said an attack by suspected extremists near Niger's border with Mali killed 40 people, including six soldiers.

Issa Younoussi says civilians are among the dead in the attack in Abala, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of the capital, Niamey.