Alleged Russia hacker appeals extradition to Russia

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A Russian man who faces charges of hacking computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other American companies has appealed a Czech court decision that allows his extradition to Russia.

On Tuesday, Prague's Municipal Court ruled Yevgeniy Nikulin can be extradited to either the United States or Russia because the requests from both countries met necessary conditions.

Russia wants him due to an Internet theft.

Nikulin had immediately appealed his extradition to the United States. On Thursday, his defence attorney Martin Sadilek confirmed he also appealed his extradition to Russia.

Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague on Oct. 5 in co-operation with the FBI after Interpol issued an international warrant.