Construction spending fell 1.4 per cent in April
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction fell in April by the largest amount in a year, reflecting weakness in homebuilding, non-residential construction and government projects.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that construction spending fell 1.4
Construction activity has been one of the bright spots for the economy over the past year, and the big decline in April is expected to be temporary. Analysts are forecasting that construction will provide continued fuel for the economy in the coming year.
The April result followed a revised 1.1
Residential construction slipped 0.7
Non-residential construction dropped 0.6
Government construction activity was also down 3.7
President Donald Trump sent Congress a budget last month which proposed spending $200 billion over the next decade to support repairing the country's aging roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The administration said it would put forward a plan that would leverage the money with state, local and private support for a combined effort of $1 trillion over the next 10 years