County transfers ownership to rail car to historical group

FLORENCE, Ariz. — The Maricopa Historical Society is taking ownership of a dome rail passenger car on display near the Amtrak station is the Pinal County community.

The county Board of Supervisors has approved a transfer of ownership of the 85-foot-long stainless steel car to the historical society.

Society President Paul Shirk says the transfer will allow the group to upgrade the car, build displays that can be interchanged, add a research library and hold special events and open houses for the public to see the railcar.

Built in 1948 for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, the car operated on a multi-railroad route between Chicago and Oakland, California.