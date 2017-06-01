News / World

Finland marks centenary with Nordic royals, presidents

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, 2nd left, and wife Jenni Haukio, left, welcome King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to the Presidential palace during the visit of the Nordic heads of state in Helsinki on Thursday June 1, 2017. Nordic heads of state are visiting Finland to celebrate the centenary of Finland's independence. The actual date of the 100th independence day is on the 6th of December 2017. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, 2nd left, and wife Jenni Haukio, left, welcome King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia to the Presidential palace during the visit of the Nordic heads of state in Helsinki on Thursday June 1, 2017. Nordic heads of state are visiting Finland to celebrate the centenary of Finland's independence. The actual date of the 100th independence day is on the 6th of December 2017. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI — A flag-waving crowd has gathered on Helsinki's main square to get a glimpse of Nordic royalties joining in celebrating Finland's 100 years of independence.

Guests, including Denmark's Queen Margrethe, King Harald of Norway, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Icelandic President Gudni Johannesson, were received Thursday by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Celebrations included a popular local pair dance, known as humppa; music by renowned Finnish composer Jean Sibelius and a gala dinner later in the day at the Presidential Palace.

The pomp was one of the highlights of year-long celebrations culminating Dec. 6 — the day Finland's Parliament declared independence from Russia in 1917. Finland was part of Sweden for 700 years before it was annexed into the Russian Empire in 1809.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular