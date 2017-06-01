German authorities arrested suspected Nusra Front member

BERLIN — German authorities have arrested a Syrian man on suspicion of membership in the extremist Nusra Front group.

Federal prosecutors say the 22-year-old suspect, identified only as Ahmet A. A., was arrested Wednesday in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

In a statement Thursday, prosecutors said the man is suspected of having joined the Nusra Front in 2012 together with a previously arrested other man, Abdul Jawad A. K.

The men's full surnames weren't released because of German privacy laws.