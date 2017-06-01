India finance minister denies currency overhaul hurt growth
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW DELHI — India's finance minister said a massive currency overhaul that disrupted commerce across the country last year had little effect on the economy, a day after India reported a slowdown in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pointed Thursday to global economic factors as well as banks' debt burdens for the slowing growth in gross domestic product to 6.1
Worldwide, "economic growth has slowed, trade has shrunk, and there have been protectionist noises in major economies, along with geopolitical uncertainty," Jaitley told reporters.
Two years of poor harvests, due to inadequate rainfall, also hurt the agricultural sector, which accounts for more than 13
The government's growth projection for the fiscal year was left unchanged at 7.1
A growth rate of 7-8
Analysts disagreed with Jaitley on the impact of demonetizing 86
"The lower-than-anticipated fourth-quarter GDP number reflects the lingering impact of demonetization," said Shubhada Rao, the chief economist at Yes Bank in Mumbai.
The research head of trading firm Angel Broking agreed, and said the slowdown was expected after the currency overhaul. However, "we do not expect demonetization impact to spill over" into fiscal 2017-18 "as multiple sectors are showing signs of recovery as well as a positive thrust from the normal monsoon," Vaibhav Agrawal said in a statement.