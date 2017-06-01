Mexican authorities arrest 3 in journalist's murder

MEXICO CITY — Authorities say that three men have been arrested in connection with the April 14 murder of a journalist in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

Investigators say they have established that the killing of Maximino Rodriguez was related to his work, but aren't giving details.

Rodriguez covered the police beat for local online portal Colectivo Pericu. He was shot inside his vehicle.

Surveillance camera footage helped authorities locate the killers' vehicle in the state capital of La Paz.

State and federal authorities said in a press conference Thursday that the men were arrested along with six others on Tuesday. There was no mention of who ordered the killing or the specific motive.