Muslim activist speech at NYC college draws barbs from right

NEW YORK — A lead organizer of the Women's March on Washington is scheduled to speak at a college commencement ceremony in New York City, despite protests from critics who don't like her views on Israel.

Palestinian-American civil rights activist Linda Sarsour (SAHR'-sohr) is scheduled to speak Thursday at the City University of New York's Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.

The Brooklyn-born, hijab-wearing Sarsour has been critical of Israel's policies in the occupied territories and supports the movement to boycott, divest from and sanction the country.

That position has made her a target by pro-Israel critics, including some who have spread false internet reports claiming she supports Islamic State militants and Sharia law.