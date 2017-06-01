Officials: US mulls return of Russian diplomatic compounds
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say the U.S. and Russia are holding high-level negotiations that could lead to the return of two Russian diplomatic compounds seized as punishment for Moscow's alleged interference in the American presidential election.
The officials say the talks are intensifying even amid election-related investigations in Washington. Washington and Moscow are preparing for a second round of talks on removing "irritants" in the relationship, planned for later this month.
The officials weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Both sides are making strong public comments about their demands. For Russia, these include returning the compounds in New York and Maryland.
The U.S. wants an end to Russian harassment of American diplomats and resolution of a dispute over the U.S. consulate in Russia's second-largest city.
Most Popular
-
Man charged after cinderblocks thrown from Toronto area overpasses
-
Nova Scotia releases report on Bayers Lake clinic a day after election
-
Tristan Cleveland: Our pathetic Nova Scotia voter turnout and why the politicians are to blame
-
We spoke with the guy behind the Parkdale gentrifier crowdfunder, who is very serious