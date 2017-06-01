Palestinian premier meets Israeli minister after Trump visit

JERUSALEM — Israel's finance minister has met with the Palestinian prime minster in the West Bank city of Ramallah in the wake of President Donald Trump's recent visit to the region.

It's the first such meeting between senior Israeli and Palestinian officials in Ramallah since 2014, when U.S.-mediated peace talks collapsed.

Moshe Kahlon's office said on Thursday that he and Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai of the Israeli defence body COGAT met with Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah this week.

The office says they discussed the goodwill gestures Israel approved ahead of Trump's visit, aimed in part at laying the groundwork for restarting peace talks.