Police: Claim that US officer executed teen is a fabrication

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has labeled as fabrication a lawyer's claim that an off-duty federal law enforcement officer executed a teen who tried to rob him.

Sheriff's Lt. John Corina said Thursday that surveillance video of Friday's shooting confirms the account by the unidentified Customs and Border Protection officer.

Corina said the video shows three teens following the officer when he got off a light rail train in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia.

Corina says the video shows them punching the officer and 15-year-old Darius Smith pointing a BB gun at his head.

The officer opened fire, hitting Smith four times. He collapsed two blocks away.