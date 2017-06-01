Police confiscate 60 automatic rifles at Rio airport

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police have confiscated 60 automatic rifles found in a cargo shipment at Rio de Janeiro's international airport.

The weapons were found Thursday in a container with pool heaters in the cargo section of Galeao International Airport.

The shipment came from Miami. Four people have been arrested. At a news conference, police showed the haul, which included AK-47s and AR-15s.

Rio State Security Secretary Roberto Sa says 250 automatic rifles have been confiscated the last five months in Rio. Authorities say they began investigating arm shipments in 2015 after tracing the origin of a weapon used in the killing of a police officer.