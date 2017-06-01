Senior China official gets life in prison for $22M in bribes

BEIJING — The former head of China's statistics bureau has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of taking bribes equivalent to more than $22 million over more than two decades.

The sentence against former National Bureau of Statistics head Wang Baoan was handed down by a court in Hebei province just outside Beijing.

It was among five newly resolved public corruption cases reported late Wednesday by the official Xinhua news agency involving a combined 488 million yuan ($72 million) in bribes and illicit gifts.

President Xi Jinping has made a public corruption crackdown a central issue since late 2012. In 2016 alone, prosecutions were reportedly launched against 48 officials at the provincial level and above.