The Latest: California lawmakers approve housing bills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

4:15 p.m.

California lawmakers have passed a handful of bills to address the state's affordable housing shortage by spurring building and generating money for subsidized housing.

On Thursday both the Senate and the Assembly approved measures to speed housing creation by streamlining building regulations.

SB35 removes some development restrictions in cities that fall behind on housing production goals. It passed, 23-12, in the Senate.

AB73 rewards cities for streamlining the approval of housing, particularly around public transportation. It passed the Assembly, 46-19.

The Senate also voted to put a $3 billion bond for affordable housing on the ballot.

The measures are among several other housing bills passed Thursday and hundreds of bills approved by the Legislature this week ahead of a Friday deadline to pass out of the chamber where they originated.

3:45 p.m.

The California state Senate has approved a measure that would prohibit the state from contracting with companies that bid to build President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

Senators voted 23-16 Thursday to send the bill to the Assembly.

Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens says the state shouldn't do business with companies that work on a project he says is harmful to immigrant families and the environment.

Republican Sen. Jeff Stone of Temecula says the bill would "promote political discrimination." He says the state shouldn't blacklist companies bidding on a lucrative contract.