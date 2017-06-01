The Latest: Calley calls for FOIA, financial disclosure laws

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan governor's race (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is calling for making state government more transparent by expanding public-records laws, requiring candidates to disclosure their personal finances and limiting how quickly former lawmakers can become lobbyists.

Calley on announced more of his "clean up Lansing" plan outside the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference Thursday. The Republican is expected to run for governor in 2018, when Gov. Rick Snyder is term-limited.

Calley also wants to move Michigan to enacting two-year budgets and prevent public workers from being political consultants on the side.

Calley previously announced he is spearheading a ballot drive to make the Legislature part-time.

Democrats note Calley has been the No. 2 in Lansing for years and accuse him of trying to distance himself from a Republican-run government he has helped helm.

___

8:20 a.m.

A conservative state senator is running for Michigan governor in 2018.

Patrick Colbeck, who has opposed Gov. Rick Snyder on Medicaid expansion and higher fuel taxes to better fund roads, announced Thursday that he has filed paperwork to seek the governorship.

Snyder, a Republican, cannot run again due to term limits.

Colbeck was first elected to the Senate in the 2010 tea party wave. He says in a statement that "it is about time that elected officials remember that our customers are all of our citizens, not simply the ones who contributed the most to our campaigns."